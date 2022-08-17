Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Issued By Raymond James

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

