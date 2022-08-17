Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Increased by Analyst

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVDL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

