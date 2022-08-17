Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Raised by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$217.86.

TSE:BYD opened at C$189.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

