Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Decreased by Analyst

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $622.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.22.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 22,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $285,013.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 22,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $285,013.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,783.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,899 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

