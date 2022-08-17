Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $4.16 on Monday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $526.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after buying an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after buying an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

