Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.
CAE Stock Performance
CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CAE by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.