QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

QBIEY stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.45.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.