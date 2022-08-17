QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %
QBIEY stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.45.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
