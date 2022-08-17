Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.13. 162,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 693,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 272,597.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,075,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,958,000 after buying an additional 6,073,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 184,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter.

