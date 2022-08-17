Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

