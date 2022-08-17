Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 1st

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

