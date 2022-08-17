Radicle Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00010251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $77.71 million and $13.87 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
