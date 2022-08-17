Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.23 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.45 ($0.14). 867,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,050,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £60.04 million and a PE ratio of -16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.