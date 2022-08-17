Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.47

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.47 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 20.55 ($0.25). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.25), with a volume of 530,476 shares changing hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Toby Bradbury purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($12,687.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,875,000.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

