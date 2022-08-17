Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.28.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock remained flat at $37.31 during trading on Wednesday. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.47.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.