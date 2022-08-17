Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

RTX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

