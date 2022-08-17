RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,362 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 191.0% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,986.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,983. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

