RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
