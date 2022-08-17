RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.