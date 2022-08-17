RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCMT. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $18.31 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $186.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,281. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

