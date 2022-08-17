Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$22.50.

8/15/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

8/15/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.75 to C$23.00.

8/12/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

7/20/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.25.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $13.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

