Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett Sells 4,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Repay Stock Down 8.7 %

Repay stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 2,034,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company has a market capitalization of $886.52 million, a P/E ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Repay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the second quarter worth $525,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Repay by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.