Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 17th (AIMC, ASYS, CBRE, HUSA, JKHY, LJPC, LL, NGVC, ORAN, PED)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 17th:
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
