Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 17th (AIMC, ASYS, CBRE, HUSA, JKHY, LJPC, LL, NGVC, ORAN, PED)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 17th:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Altra Industrial Motion Corp alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.