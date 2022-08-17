Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30). 73,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 199,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.32).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Residential Secure Income Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The stock has a market cap of £199.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,194.44.
Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.
