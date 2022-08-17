RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $149,674.28 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohammed Katibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30.

Shares of RNG traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

