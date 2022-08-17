Robinhood Markets (HOOD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD):

8/12/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00.

8/3/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,412.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

