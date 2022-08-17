Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 974.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.