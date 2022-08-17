Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

