Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

