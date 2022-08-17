RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 100,159 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 55,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

