RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 268 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,821,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. 313,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,837,943. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

