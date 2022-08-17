RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,409 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.