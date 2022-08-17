RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE traded down $8.98 on Wednesday, hitting $438.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

