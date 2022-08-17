RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 462 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.45. 51,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,184. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.