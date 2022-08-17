RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,006,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

