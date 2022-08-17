RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 618,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

