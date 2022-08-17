RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 221,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

