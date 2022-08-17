RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,784. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

