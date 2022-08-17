Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $676.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.