Ryder Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RYD)

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

About Ryder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.