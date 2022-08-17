Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.82.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
