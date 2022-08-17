Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Sabre by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 289,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 344,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.