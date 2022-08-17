Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.48. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £317.50 million and a PE ratio of 2,123.33.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). In other news, insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,400.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sabre Insurance Group

SBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.