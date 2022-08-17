Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.48. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £317.50 million and a PE ratio of 2,123.33.

Insider Transactions at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). In other news, insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,400.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.49) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

