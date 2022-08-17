Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.48. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £317.50 million and a PE ratio of 2,123.33.
In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). In other news, insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($23,440.53). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,400.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
