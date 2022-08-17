Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.93

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and traded as high as $115.90. Safran shares last traded at $110.80, with a volume of 1,871 shares trading hands.

Safran Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

