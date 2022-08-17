San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. 16,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.