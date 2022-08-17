San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,713 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,828. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

