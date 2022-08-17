San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $126,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

