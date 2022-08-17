San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EFX traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

