San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,247,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,399. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 128.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,538 shares of company stock worth $178,365 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

