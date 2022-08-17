San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of C traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 101,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,524,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

