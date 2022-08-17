San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $147,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,291,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,225,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,608 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

