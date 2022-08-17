SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,067 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,836 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,703 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 194,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,855. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

