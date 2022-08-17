SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 82,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 397,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.